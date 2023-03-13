First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $163.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 23.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $163,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $191.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.93 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

