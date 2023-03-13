First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.89. The company has a market cap of $388.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

