First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 222,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

