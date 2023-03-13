First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

