First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,559. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

