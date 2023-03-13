First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Trading Down 19.5%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) shares fell 19.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.32. 356,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 403,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFWM shares. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $9,629,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

