First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.50. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 3,208,654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Articles

