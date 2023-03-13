First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

