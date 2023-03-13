First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

