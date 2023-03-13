First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $220.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.52. 1,173,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -495.54 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $218.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

