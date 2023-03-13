First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEMS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

