First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.12

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,758,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,785 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.