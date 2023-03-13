First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.12

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGCGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,758,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,785 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

