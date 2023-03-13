First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.12

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 1111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a $10.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC)
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.