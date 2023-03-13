First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $97.16. Approximately 28,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 37,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1,054.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

