Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FHTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

