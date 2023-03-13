Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.34. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1,248,296 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

