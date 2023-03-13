Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRIVF stock remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Monday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of real estate properties. Its portfolio of properties include Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Fortune City One, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Jubilee Square, Fortune Kingswood, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Smartland, Tsing Yi Square, Lido Avenue, Rhine Avenue, and Caribbean Square.

