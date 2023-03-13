Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $126.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Forward Air Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Forward Air by 42.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 8.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

