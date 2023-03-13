Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Vail Resorts worth $85,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $4,591,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 312.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

MTN stock opened at $221.13 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

