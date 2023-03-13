Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $73,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 179.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 83.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 175,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Popular



Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

