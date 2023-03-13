Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 412.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 809,133 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $164,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $184.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,532.52, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

