Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 751,831 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $116,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

