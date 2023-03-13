Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 867,777 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $272,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $213.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $402.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

