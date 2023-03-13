Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,327,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188,020 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.05% of AtriCure worth $91,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $35.87 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.