Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,971 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $76,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE opened at $134.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

