Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.