Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

Featured Articles

