Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULC. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 512,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,173. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $272.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

