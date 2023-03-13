Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $14.43. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 379,070 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

In related news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

