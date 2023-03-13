G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.96. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 1,065 shares.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $642.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. is engaged in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

