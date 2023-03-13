GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 10,860,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP Dividend Announcement

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after buying an additional 247,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,677 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $20,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

