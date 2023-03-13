GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 10,860,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,516,310. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $100,492. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,674,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GAP by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.