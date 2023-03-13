GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.48

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 1098325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.02.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.