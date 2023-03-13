GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.48

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 1098325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.02.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.