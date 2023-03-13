Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

In other news, CEO David Sobelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,350.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

