Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of GIPR opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
- Look To REITs For Reliable Yield Even In Recessionary Environment
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.