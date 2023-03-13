Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,926. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $932.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

