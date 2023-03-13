Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,000 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Monday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Gentera alerts:

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.