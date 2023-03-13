Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,000 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days.
Gentera Price Performance
CMPRF remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Monday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.
About Gentera
