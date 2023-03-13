Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 3,431 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.06 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,532.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.81.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,089 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

