Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $231.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.