Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.08 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after buying an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

