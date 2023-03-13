Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

