Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000.

FTXN stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

