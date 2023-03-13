Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.03. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

