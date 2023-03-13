Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser raised shares of Gerresheimer to a buy rating and set a $98.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

