Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.26. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $793.05 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

