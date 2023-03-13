Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

GETY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,359. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

