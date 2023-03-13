GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 416.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
GH Research Price Performance
Shares of GH Research stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. GH Research has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.80.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
