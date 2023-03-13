GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 416.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

Shares of GH Research stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. GH Research has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

About GH Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 183,971 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.