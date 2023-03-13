GICTrade (GICT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,068.61

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003872 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $93.00 million and $15,068.61 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93603294 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,473.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

