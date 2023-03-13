GICTrade Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003838 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.85 million and approximately $7,615.68 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93603294 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30,473.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars.

