GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$533.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.14 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.29)-$(0.24) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 0.6 %

GTLB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

Institutional Trading of GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock worth $2,880,100 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

