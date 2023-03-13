Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
GOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 494,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,206. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $491.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.