Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 620

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($7.46) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.70) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.52) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.49) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.91) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.39).

LON GLEN traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 459.50 ($5.53). 42,343,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,010,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 528.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 516.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The stock has a market cap of £58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 410.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

