Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBTG. Citigroup raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.24. 58,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

